Watch: WWE Releases Bray Wyatt’s New ‘The Fiend’ Entrance Theme

Bray Wyatt officially debuted his new demonic persona, The Fiend, on Sunday at SummerSlam. His entrance alone sent wrestling fans into a frenzy, as he held a lantern made to look like a severed version of his own head while a remixed version of his original Wyatt Family entrance theme rang throughout the Scotiabank Arena.

Fans started clamouring for WWE to officially release the new theme, and on Tuesday they obliged. Give it a listen in the video above.

The original theme was a song titled “Broken Out In Love” by Mark Crozer. This new remixed version was made by the hardcore punk band Code Orange.

Big props to @codeorangetoth For successfully creating a soundtrack to the technicolor pit that is my mind Damn it feels good to be a Gangsta🐍#YowieWowie pic.twitter.com/0ZHVybo8h8 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 13, 2019

Wyatt easily defeated Finn Balor in three minutes and 25 seconds with his new finisher, The Mandible Claw.

After spending months on hiatus, Wyatt revealed his twisted new gimmick with “Firefly Fun House” segments, depicting a version of a children’s television host with dark undertones. After several weeks he revealed his “secret” to be The Fiend, a sinister figure wearing a demonic clown mask. On the July 15 episode of Raw he finally appeared in-person by attacking Balor, then in the following weeks jumped WWE legends Mick Foley and Kurt Angle.

It was quickly revealed that Wyatt’s new look was created by horror film icon Tom Savini and his production team. Jason Baker gave an interview back in April where he discussed directing Wyatt in his Fun House segments.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said of Wyatt in a recent interview. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”