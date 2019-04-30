Watch: Bray Wyatt’s Second Firefly Fun House Segment Airs on WWE Raw

After going viral with his video segment last week, Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” returned during this week’s Monday Night Raw with a new segment.

This episode started with Bray Wyatt expressing himself through painting, though the painting turned out to be an image of Sister Abigail’s house being set on fire (likely calling back to Wyatt’s WWE Championship feud with Randy Orton back in 2017). He was then scolded by Abby the Witch for being too loud, then asked the crowd for forgiveness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then explained how the “Word of the Week” this week was sociopath, which he spelled out and gave the dictionary definition. He closed out the segment by saying he’d light the way for children, but only if they “let me in.”

Jason Baker, who directed the “Firefly Fun House” segments, described Wyatt’s creative process during a recent interview on the Wrestling Reality podcast.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”

He even compared Wyatt to major Hollywood actors.

“I’ve had the opportunity of working on films with Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise, Will Smith and a bunch of other people working here in the Pittsburgh film industry and his mindset for his character development is on par with those guys. It’s a site to see.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!