Bray Wyatt Teases Next Destination and Karrion Kross Hints at Future Match

Because of WWE’s recent releases, there are a number of wrestlers looking for new promotions, and one of the biggest is Windham, who in WWE went by Bray Wyatt. Windham has been counting down to the end of his 90-day non-compete, and that day finally came. He changed his Twitter handle and bio, removing all traces of WWE, and since then he’s also teased that sharing his side of the story of his time in WWE is coming soon. That’s not the only thing he’s teasing, as Windham took to Twitter to share a cryptic message possibly hinting at his next destination, and Karrion Kross also threw in a tease of his own.

Windham wrote “What do we do now? We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. “Groveling in the muck of avarice”🐍 I believe in you too.”

Kross then replied to his tweet, sharing a GIF that said “I have a feeling we’re gonna be seeing each other around.”

Number 1, if we got the Kross and Scarlett combo we saw in NXT against an unleashed Windham, well, that could be a fantastic feud, so fingers crossed they end up in the same place or at least with the ability to link up against each other in special circumstances.

Number 2, what exactly is Windham hinting at? Well somebody replied to his tweet and said that the quote the last line was pulled from was “wallowing” and not groveling”. Windham replied, saying “Almost seems like I did it on purpose huh?”

Someone else pointed to Jake Roberts because of the snake emoji, while others are highlighting various spellings in here, with circles of both WWE and AEW highlighted. Some have pegged the Rome to Ashes line meaning a Wednesday, and of course, you could also predict him showing up at Full Gear next week. Whether or not any of that comes true remains to be seen, but it is fun to speculate.

