Brian Kendrick Pulled From AEW Dynamite After Controversial Comments Are Rediscovered

Yesterday there was quite a bit of buzz around Brian Kendrick, who had been part of WEW for quite some time but hadn’t actually been wrestling the past few years. He was released from his WWE contract, which came to light yesterday, and then not too much later it was announced that Kendrick would be making his All Elite Wrestling debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. There’s been a change of plans however after past comments made by Kendrick resurfaced, and Tony Khan announced on Twitter that he is being pulled from the card until they can gather more information.

Khan addressed Kendrick’s status and said that they will find a replacement match as soon as possible. He also said that “there’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian” and that “we think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info.” You can check out Khan’s full post below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/tonykhan/status/1489022121917521927?s=12

Khan wrote “We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP.”

It’s not known what this means for Kendrick’s status with AEW as a whole, but we’ll probably know something sooner than later.