Watch: Brock Lesnar Visits University of Minnesota to Give Lesson to NCAA’s Top Wrestler

Brock Lesnar is one of the most decorated wrestlers in NCAA history. And since he keeps a pretty light WWE schedule, we were able to pop into his alma mater and give a lesson to amateur wrestling prodigy, Gable Stevenson.

In 2000, Lesnar became NCAA Division I Heavyweight National Champion for the University of Minnesota. In 2019 The Golden Gophers have similar hopes for Stevenson—a freshman ranked as the number one heavyweight in the country. At 20-0, Stevenson clearly has the upper hand on his competitors, but a private lesson with The Beast Incarnate may have just made things unfair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stevenson was a four-time state champion from Apple Valley, MN and left high school with a record of 210-3.

WWE has proven to be a great landing spot for elite amateur wrestlers and it’s not hard to imagine Stevenson showing up at the Performance Center one day. But before that can happen, it looks like he’ll be cultivating a highly impressive NCAA resume for the next four years.

Considering his own litany of accomplishments, Lesnar may be the most talented WWE Superstar in history. With NCAA Championships, NFL experiences, UFC Championships, and of course a collection of WWE titles, Lesnar is one of the most decorated athletes in combat sports.