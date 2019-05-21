Watch: Brock Lesnar Teases Cashing In His Money in the Bank Contract on Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman opened Monday Night Raw this week to gloat over “The Beast” winning the Money in the Bank contract the night before. As a result, Lesnar has the ability to cash in his contract whenever he wants, which Heyman pointed out could spell doom for either Universal Champion Seth Rollins or WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Rollins was the first to come down and dared Lesnar to cash in tonight so the two could settle things, but Heyman was able to pull Lesnar away. Kingston then made his way down (thanks to the Wild Card Rule) and said beating Lesnar would help him on his journey to become one of the greatest WWE Champions of all time.

Heyman then led Lesnar out of the ring, saying that both Kingston and Rollins would be in action later in the night and that Lesnar would still be in the building with the contract.

“Brock Lesnar and the contract ain’t going anywhere,” Heyman said.