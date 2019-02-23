Bruce Prichard Returning to WWE’s Creative Team, ‘Something To Wrestle’ Future Uncertain

Long time former WWE creative team member and current podcast host Bruce Prichard is reportedly returning to WWE on a full time basis.

Prichard has made a name for himself in recent years in the podcast world, producing the popular Something To Wrestle podcast alongside Conrad Thompson. As of right now, the future of that show isn’t clear. Previously, WWE became involved with the podcast, co-producing one season of the show and airing a videocast of it on the WWE Network.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news of Prichard’s return was broken by Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Prichard will reportedly be starting up again this Monday at RAW in Atlanta and will be in a top creative team position.

Prichard previously spent 16 years with WWE from 1992-2008, as well as four years prior to that from 1987 to 1991. His experiences during that time have been the basis of Something To Wrestle as he can share a backstage viewpoint on the biggest wrestling shows and news stories to happen in WWE across that period of time.

Prichard was an on-air character as Brother Love and on the writing staff behind the scenes during his previous stints with WWE. Then, as he will do once again, he reported directly to McMahon and was often called one of McMahon’s “top lieutenants.”

Following being released by WWE in 2008, Prichard went on to work for TNA Wrestling (2010-2013, 2017) and Major League Wrestling (2018-2019).

The timing of Prichard’s return to WWE is interesting given his business and podcast partner, Conrad Thompson, recently shocked the wrestling world by signing The Undertaker to make an appearance at the upcoming Starrcast II event that will be held the same weekend as AEW Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas this May. Just as he did during All In weekend in Chicago last September, Thompson is putting together the Starrcast event, which is a separate entity from AEW. McMahon was reportedly shocked and hurt by The Undertaking taking on that booking.

There’s also the fact that WWE’s creative has struggled in recent months with shrinking television ratings as proof. McMahon has shaken up the company in recent weeks as a response, notably with the out of nowhere call-up of four top NXT talents. For years, Prichard was one of his most trusted creative team members so the signing makes a lot of sense from that perspective.

Thompson has been pretty silent about his partner’s signing with WWE on Saturday, simply posting a Tweet that read “mood” accompanied by him playing the song “High Hopes” by Frank Sinatra on his phone.

One man who didn’t take kindly to Prichard’s decision was Eric Bischoff, who also hosts a popular podcast with Thompson titled 83 Weeks.

As of Saturday night, Prichard has yet to comment publicly on his WWE return.