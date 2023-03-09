What's Next for Bryan Danielson After That Incredible AEW Dynamite Promo?
Bryan Danielson failed to beat MJF for the AEW World Championship in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match at Revolution this past Sunday. The score was tied between the two at 3-3 after the hour time limit, prompting Tony Khan to send the match into sudden death. It looked like "The American Dragon" was going to endure all of Max's cheating attempts, only to get smacked in the face with an oxygen tank the medical team had brought down to the ring when the match initially ended. Friedman then locked Danielson in the LeBell Lock, and even though Danielson was initially starting to power out of it Max never broke the hold and eventually forced a submission.
While Friedman gave a victory speech in a backstage interview that aired on Dynamite, Danielson's post-show comments were full of tears and regret. He explained, "When I woke up, my first instinct was to f—ing fight. And as I was fighting, I realized I can't feel my arms. And my left leg didn't have any strength anymore. And when Max said after the Iron Man Match I wouldn't be able to play with my kids it dawned on me. He was right. I was putting myself before my family. More than tapping out, that made me more ashamed than anything else. It's time for me to go home."
That last line posed a big question for fans — what's next for Danielson? There's no indication that he's retiring from in-ring action or heading back to WWE, but his future in AEW is now unclear. Here's what fans have been saying since Danielson's heartfelt promo:
Bryan Danielson, ladies and gents. What a fucking promo pouring his heart out after a crushing defeat.— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) March 9, 2023
Don't ever tell me that babyfaces don't exist in pro wrestling.pic.twitter.com/01Od1yrskA
Fight His Old Family
prevnext
Moxley, Claudio, Yuta: massive heels.
Danielson: biggest babyface on the roster.
You KNOW exactly where this is leading to.— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) March 9, 2023
An Excellent Point
prevnext
Danielson: “I’m going home.”— Kate | Fightful | Mark Order (@MissKatefabe) March 9, 2023
Moxley: “But how are you going to stab a guy in the head and smoosh his hand between bricks from home?”
Sneaky
prevnext
https://t.co/yd6tSKWzx0 pic.twitter.com/WBM8Jr8KTA— Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) March 9, 2023
His Old Home
prevnext
So if I were to write a historical deep look into Bryan Danielson's "quitting" ROH in 2005, is that something people would like to read? https://t.co/AvdtDLbAPu— Kyle Sparks of Bodyslam.net (@kyleksparks) March 9, 2023
New Direction
prevnext
That Bryan Danielson promo was heartbreaking, tremendously performed, and his new direction is already fascinating— Sidgwick (@MSidgwick) March 9, 2023
An Old Quote Worth Remembering
prevnext
“I do have a dream that me, Mox and Claudio and maybe Eddie Kingston, just so we have somebody to pick on, would all be able to go do one G1 together, because that would be just so much fun,”
- Bryan Danielson— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) March 1, 2023
(via Uproxx) pic.twitter.com/SkNd37Xlfa
Following Eddie
prev
I just now realised the Bryan Danielson “it’s time for me…. to go home” thing is him being moved to the ROH roster for a bit isn’t it, the same way Eddie Kingston “quit AEW”?— Liam (@AceTrainerLiam) March 9, 2023