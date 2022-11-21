Bryan Danielson Praises Working With Younger AEW Talent

Bryan Danielson is in the twilight of his career. The American Dragon has made it know that he is currently wrestling on his last full-time contract, as he foresees himself shifting to a limited schedule when it expires in 2024. Regardless of the ticking clock, Danielson has showed no signs of slowing down since joining All Elite Wrestling in Summer 2021. In his first year with AEW, Danielson has wrestled to a 60-minute draw with Hangman Page, realized a dream match with Kenny Omega, and showed his vicious side in violent bouts with the Blackpool Combat Club.

All that said, Danielson does not have any hardware to show for his AEW run. Speaking to Ron Funches on One Fall, Danielson emphasized that he is more than okay with his lack of championships so far.

"What I feel like my job is in wrestling at this point is service," Danielson said (h/t Fightful). "That's actually what brings me the most joy. Me being champion or anything like that, if they really wanted me to be champion, I'd do it, if they thought it was good for business, but that's not what inspires me or brings me joy. Being able to get in the ring with younger talent or being able to give back, that's the stuff that brings value to my life. Especially now, as an older wrestler."

While he has been locked in a program with the 52-year-old Chris Jericho for months now, Danielson has had the opportunity to lock up with AEW's youth in recent weeks including Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. The setting for those bouts has been AEW Dynamite, but Danielson noted that he's open to taking his talents to AEW's YouTube page.

"I don't need the spotlight, nor do I really want the spotlight. I love AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation. I would love just being on those shows. I would love to do that," Danielson continued. "Tony Khan pays me too much money to do that. He wants me to be on TV and that kind of stuff. I would be just as happy, probably more happy, because I love to wrestle, but being able to wrestle and then also helping people achieve their dreams in wrestling. Those are things that inspire me and light up my brain. When he approached me with wrestling Daniel Garcia, I was like, 'That sounds great, I would love to do that.'"

