WWE Changes Name of Current RAW Tag Team Champion

There’s been another character name change over at WWE.

Buddy Murphy will now be referred to simply as “Murphy” moving forward according to POST Wrestling. His biography page over at WWE.com has already been updated to reflect this change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 31 year old Australian star, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, and one-half of the current RAW Tag Team Champions has seen a character shift in recent weeks, now finding himself on Monday Night RAW as part of Seth Rollins’ new stable alongside AOP.

Murphy entered WWE as part of NXT back in 2013. He starred alongside Wesley Blake as the tag team Blake and Murphy (accompanied by Alexa Bliss) where they captured the brand’s tag team championship. He followed that up as part of 205 Live where he reigned as Cruiserweight Champion for 183 days and often had show-stealing matches.

Last summer and fall, Murphy continued to garner attention by having several excellent matches as part of the SmackDown brand, including a memorable bout with Daniel Bryan in August.

What do you think of the name change? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE.