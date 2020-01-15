Cain Velasquez Announces He’ll Compete in the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Cain Velasquez hasn’t been seen on WWE television since his two-minute loss against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship back at Crown Jewel in October. And while reports of him dealing with a serious knee injury had popped up before that match (and were reportedly the reason why it was so short), Velasquez still managed to wrestle again in early December during a WWE Live event in Mexico. In an interview with UK outlet The Sun this week, the former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion confirmed he would be competing in the 30-man Men’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Jan. 26.

“I think I’m doing it, right, I think so. I can win it, hell yeah, that’s my mentality for everything. For everyone as well, that is how your mentality has to be. I’m going in to win this thing.”

Reports popped up a couple of months ago that WWE was considering having Lesnar defend his WWE Championship against Velasquez again at WrestleMania 36. Based on Velasquez’ comments, it sounds like that’s still on the table.

“I thought with the MMA that would be enough, go in there with the same style and same game plan,” he said. “But this is a different animal. Brock is the man here, so I ended up getting caught, the match was going my way, he caught me at the end. I just have to keep pushing forward. I am never going to stop fighting to go out there and beat him again.”

“I don’t know if it’s going to be 2020, but the trilogy will happen some time or another,” he added.

Lesnar announced via Paul Heyman two weeks back that he would enter the Royal Rumble at the No. 1 spot despite already being WWE Champion. There’s a good chance that whoever eliminates “The Beast” will get next in line for a shot at his championship.

