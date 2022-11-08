Cain Velasquez Released on Bail After Attempted Murder Charge

UFC legend and former WWE star Cain Velasquez has been held by authorities for the past 8 months while he awaits trial in an attempted murder case, but he has now been granted bail according to TMZ. Velasquez had previously been denied bail, as the prosecution opposed it throughout the process, saying that he was still a threat to Harry Goularte, who Velasquez is alleged to have shot at. In the latest proceeding in Santa Clara, California Tuesday, a judge ruled in favor of bail, referencing Velasquez's clean prior criminal history and that he is a father.

Velasquez will be facing 10 criminal charges when the case goes to trial, as he is charged with 1st-degree attempted murder. Goularte was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and court documents say that he is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting an occupied motor vehicle, among others.

Velasquez previously released a statement on the charges and trial on Twitter. "To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times," Velasquez wrote.

"This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for giving me love – Cain Velasquez"

The man listed as the person Velasquez allegedly attacked was Harry Goularte. He was charged with one felony count of lewd and lascivious act on February 28th for allegedly molesting the UFC star's "close relative". When police showed up to the scene authors said Velasquez left, and he was pulled over and taken into custody further down the road. According to police documents, he was found with a semi-automatic handgun.