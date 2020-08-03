Celebrity Deathmatch Now Available for Streaming on CBS All Access

Celebrity Deathmatch, the wildly violent yet hilarious claymation series, has officially made its way to CBS All Access as the ViacomCBS streaming service announced the show's fifth and sixth seasons are now available. The series originally aired from 1998-2002 on MTV, then was revived for two additional seasons on MTV2 for a total of 93 episodes. Reports of the show getting some sort of reboot popped up in both 2015 (which included a pilot getting filmed) and 2018, but nothing has materialized from either attempt

"We’re excited to grow our partnership with Ice Cube and Cube Vision to reimagine this fan favorite,” said MTV president Chris McCarthy back in 2018 when it was reported that Ice Cube's Cube Vision would be involved in the show's revival. “Deathmatch was the meme before memes, remains a hot topic on social media and will be a smart, funny way to tackle the over-the-top rhetoric of today’s pop culture where it belongs — in the wrestling ring."

s/o to my employer, this free cbs all access now has viacom networks: bet, mtv, nickelodeon.. i can watch celebrity deathmatch, catdog, george in the jungle.. i might drop a tear 😭 — TJ Ali (@teeejali) July 30, 2020

Notable matches from the final two seasons included Paris Hilton vs. Nicole Richie, Adam West vs. Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal vs. Tobey Maguire, Owen Wilson vs. Vince Vaughn, Lil' Bow Wow vs. Lil' Romeo and Jessica Simpson vs. Nick Lacehy.

The show has a bit of history with the WWE, as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin would voice himself for various appearances on the show's first season before beating Vince McMahon in a deathmatch. He did not appear in later seasons. The Undertaker and Mick Foley also made appearances in cameos and matches.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS

