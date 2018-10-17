Charlotte Flair Explains Why She Doesn’t Want to Be on ‘Total Divas’

The reality series Total Divas has been a major boost for the careers of various WWE female wrestlers like Natalya, Paige and The Bella Twins.

But when asked if she’d ever like to be involved in the show, Charlotte Flair said she’d rather pass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Flair explained why she hasn’t agreed to be a cast member on the E! Network series.

“For me, my character has always come first and foremost and how far I want to take the women’s division,” Flair explained. “I’ve worked so hard on this character and I’m not sure lifting the curtain is the right move right now.

“Especially when I first started and was a bad guy, people believed I really fired my dad! I just don’t know how that would have helped with my storyline,” she continued. “I almost think there’s a mystique to not knowing everything about me.”

Flair is currently in a bitter feud with her real-life friend Becky Lynch over the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Later in the interview she noted that there’s a lot of pressure for the duo to deliver in their upcoming Last Woman Standing match at the Evolution pay-per-view.

“I just feel that this story right now is so organic and natural,” Flair said. “It’s the story of two best friends that’s very relatable. I do know the amount of pressure going into Evolution and I bet Becky is thinking the same thing. We want to show (what we can do). We want to say ‘Follow that.’ We want to represent that we are the best female rivalry going today because our storyline is so heated.”

In a separate interview with the Baltimore Sun, Lynch made the argument that her match with Flair should be the show’s main event.

“I want to be the main event of all shows,” Lynch said. “That’s what I came over to do — to be the main event of WrestleMania, to be the main event of SmackDown, to be the main event of Raw, to be the main event of every single pay-per-view. And especially for something that’s this historic, I feel like myself and Charlotte have had such a storied history that it only seems fitting that we main event.”

Evolution will take place on Oct. 28 at the Nassau Veterans Coliseum in Long Island, New York. Other announced matches for the show include Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella and a tag team match between Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.