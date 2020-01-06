Watch: Chris Jericho Pushes for Partnership Between AEW and New Japan

Chris Jericho’s victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 14 seemingly shut the door on a possible AEW World Championship match between “Le Champion” and “The Ace” for down the road. But in his post-match press conference, Jericho openly campaigned for All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling to form some type of working relationship, given the quality of wrestlers both promotions have. A good chunk of AEW’s roster is comprised of former New Japan stars, and as the Young Bucks have explained in previous interviews that departure caused some hurt feelings in New Japan’s front office. However that hasn’t stopped them from prominently featuring AEW stars Jericho and Jon Moxley on their shows, and now that their television deal with AXS TV is over the Japan-based company is looking for new ways to reach audiences in the United States.

“Put aside all hurt feelings, put aside all the egos, put aside all of the issues and politics and concentrate on great wrestling matches and big business,” Jericho said.

“I haven’t been doing this at the highest of levels for 29 years as what some people say the greatest of all time because I’m a stupid business man. I can see the amount of money that we could make together with AEW and New Japan, both here in Japan and in the United States, and Canada, and England, and Australia, and all around the world. So even though I beat Tanahashi tonight, I would be more than willing to wrestle him again, any time, and I’d be willing to give him an AEW title shot. And [Kazuchika] Okada. And [Tetsuya] Naito, and [Minoru] Suzuki, and [Kota] Ibushi, and [Will] Ospreay.”

While Jericho beat Tanahashi on Night 2, Moxley had to pull double duty on both nights of the event. He took down Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match to win back the IWGP United States Championship on Friday night, then retained the title against Juice Robinson the following night. All signs point to Moxley continuing his tenure with New Japan, as he was challenged and KO’d by Suzuki after the match.

As for Jericho, it’s uncertain what he’ll do next with the promotion. But he did clarify in his press conference that he wants to work the Wrestle Kingdom 15 show at the Tokyo Dome in January 2021.