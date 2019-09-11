Chris Jericho Reveals Where All of His Classic Catchphrases Came From

In the midst of his stolen AEW World Championship incident, Chris Jericho found himself going viral last week when his new “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” catchphrase went viral. Fans quickly turned the phrase, which Jericho said shortly after winning the world title at All Out, into a hilarious meme by adding it into dozens of classic songs and video clips.

Jericho spoke about the meme blowing up in popularity on the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho. He confirmed what many fans already assumed in that the line came from Jim Carrey in the movie Dumb & Dumber.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s lifted, not stolen, but lifted form Dumb & Dumber, and quite often I use movies to get inspiration for some of the different catchphrases and all that sort of stuff.

He then listed out some of his most famous catchphrases, and where they originated.

Would You Please Shut the Hell Up — “[That] was taken from Happy Gilmore… [Adam Sandler’s] grandma is old and the guy from the old folks’ home is Ben Stiller. She goes, ‘Can I have a glass of milk?’ and he goes, ‘You can have a glass of shut the hell up!’”

The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla — “That’s totally from The Road Warrior. Not the Road Warriors, the original Road Warrior with Mel Gibson where one of the characters is wearing a mask, I think it’s Lord Humongous, and the guy refers to him as the Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla.”

Ask Him! — “[It] came from Jushin Liger. He would say ‘Ask him! Ask him!’ when he had somebody in a hold.”

Best in the World at What I Do — “There were so many ‘Best in the Worlds’ at that point. And at this point in time when I said that, I really believed that I was, on certain nights, the best in the world. Probably 2008-09. And of course that led to a pretty good feud with CM Punk.”

You Just Made the List! — “That was a Jimmy Jacobs invention.”

You Stupid Idiot! — “That was just me being stupid.”

You’re going to get IT! — “I had super confidence a couple of years ago with catchphrases and the list and the ‘Gift of Jericho’ and all that sort of stuff. And I wanted to see, almost like a workshop, [I thought] ‘I think I can get anything over. Even the word It. Let me see if I can do it.’”

Drink it in, Maaaaan — “That came from Paul McCartney. He was talking about how every show, he would take a moment to go to the front of the stage and not say anything, just look at all the crowd, look at all the lights and just drink it in. And then you add a ‘man’ at the end, just being obnoxious like a typical Jericho idiot.”

Jericho is booked to wrestle at AEW’s premiere television episode on TNT on Oct. 2. He’s booked to team with two mystery partners and take on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.