Chris Jericho Addresses The Possibility of Dean Ambrose Signing With AEW

Dean Ambrose has made his final appearance for WWE and the rumor mill for where he will go next is now sure to kick in to high gear.

The obvious rumor is that Ambrose will take his talents to All Elite Wrestling. The company, which is expected to become WWE’s biggest competition since the days of WCW, will officially begin holding live events with Double or Nothing on May 25th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At that show, Chris Jericho will wrestle Kenny Omega in a rematch of their 2018 New Japan Pro Wrestling Tokyo Dome match at Wrestle Kingdom. Much like Omega, Jericho is also no stranger to Ambrose, having feuded with him a couple of years ago while in WWE.

Jericho discussed the possibility of Ambrose signing with AEW during an interview with The Express.

“He’s a star, he’s a great performer, he’s a great character. I think he would mix right in with those (AEW) guys,” Jericho said. “When you get a great performer, it doesn’t matter what company they were before because they’re in a top level.”

Despite their past history, Jericho said he has not spoken to Ambrose of late.

“I have not [contacted Ambrose], Jericho said. “Only Dean knows what Dean wants.

“It’s a grind, and not just the physical aspect of it but there’s a mental standpoint. It’s hard to work matches sometimes four days a week, five days a week. Sometimes you need a break from the business.

“I’m sure if he wants to come to AEW he’d be more than welcome.”

Ambrose has recently said that he may take some time away from the industry before deciding on a path forward. However, there’s no doubt that if he pops up with AEW later this year, the move would set the wrestling world on fire.

