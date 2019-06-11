Chris Jericho Says He’s Protesting AEW’s Fyter Fest

Fresh off his appearance at New Japan’s Dominon event, Chris Jericho is continuing to stir the pot over in All Elite Wrestling.

The former world champion has been campaigning for months that AEW and the entire fanbase need to formally thank him, believing that the company would not have gotten off the ground without him. Shortly after the company announced that the Fyter Fest event would stream for free on B/R Live, Jericho took to Twitter to announce that he was “pulling out” of the event (even though he wasn’t booked).

In protest of @KennyOmegamanX, @CodyRhodes, @NickJacksonYB & @MattJackson13’s foolish decision to give the #FyterFest live stream away to @AEWrestling fans for free, I am pulling out of the event. I refuse to be associated w such shameless pandering. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 11, 2019

“In protest of [Kenny Omega], [Cody Rhodes], [Nick Jackon] & [Matt Jackson]’s foolish decision to give the Fyter Fest live stream away to [AEW] fans for free, I am pulling out of the event,” Jericho wrote. “I refuse to be associated w[ith] such shameless pandering.”

He even took thins a step further by having the Fozzy official Twitter account protest the show as well.

Regrettably & after much careful and difficult consideration, we want to let you know that #Fozzy won’t be performing at #Fyterfest. Due to the incompetence of the stupid promoters, we’re not confident that we would have what we need to give you fans a quality performance. — FOZZY (@FOZZYROCK) June 11, 2019

Obviously this is part of Jericho’s ongoing storyline with the company, and it’s entirely possible he still appears at the show and attacks someone.

Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event of AEW’s first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, back in late May. The win puts him in a match against Adam “Hangman” Page to crown the first AEW World Champion at the All Out pay-per-view on Aug. 31.

In an interview with ComicBook.com shortly after the announcement, Cody Rhodes explained why the company chose to make the show free.

“I’m thrilled that we get to do it for free,” Rhodes said. “That was such a huge discussion and I’m so excited. I mean, [you get Jon] Moxley’s first match in AEW for free. It’s great. The people at B/R Live, I couldn’t ask for better partners.”

So far the card includes a six-man tag match between The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), the Lucha Bros. and a mystery tag partner, Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela, Rhodes vs. Darby Allin, Christopher Daniels vs. Cima and a four-way match between Page, Jimmy Havoc, MJF and Jungle Boy.

Photo: AEW/James Musselwhite