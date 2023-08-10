Hometown Hero Confirmed For AEW ALL IN: London

All Elite Wrestling is taking over the United Kingdom. Tony Khan's young company is set to hold its biggest show yet when it ventures across the pond to Wembley Stadium later this month for AEW ALL IN: London. This show represents a resurrection of the independent event that inspired the launch of AEW in the first place, as 2018's ALL IN was one of a couple of key pieces that eventually assembled the AEW puzzle. That indie spirit is prevalent throughout AEW ALL IN: London, but another key theme is celebrating British wrestling. Since the dawn of the sport, wrestling has been immensely popular in the UK, with the country regularly producing some of the sport's top talent.

Warning – The rest of this article contains spoilers from this Friday's AEW Rampage.

Saraya Confirmed For AEW ALL IN: London

During the AEW Rampage taping after this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Saraya defeated Skye Blue to advance to the AEW Women's World Championship match at AEW ALL IN: London. This now confirms the field to be AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. either Dr. Britt Baker DMD or The Bunny.

This will be Saraya's first match in her home country of the United Kingdom since April 2016. She last competed in England on a WWE house show, teaming with Alicia Fox, Eva Marie, and Natalya to defeat the unit of Lana, Summer Rae, Naomi, and Tamina. Her last televised match in the UK came the day before on an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Saraya got a new lease on her wrestling career this past fall when she signed with AEW. After injuries forced her into retirement in 2017, she was able to get cleared come AEW Full Gear 2022 and has been wrestling on a part-time basis since. Friday will be her eighth AEW match.

AEW ALL IN: London goes down on Sunday, August 27th.

AEW All In 2023 Card