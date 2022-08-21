CM Punk Looks Back On First Year in AEW and Return to Wrestling

It's been quite a year for CM Punk, as Punk made his long-awaited return to professional wrestling when he debuted in All Elite Wrestling at last year's All Out. Since then he's feuded with some of AEW's most promising stars and biggest names, and then earlier this year the Reign of Punk would commence after he defeated Adam Hangman Page to become the new AEW World Champion. Punk took to Instagram to reflect on his first year back in wrestling and as part of All Elite Wrestling, and from the post it very much seems like he couldn't be more thrilled with how it's gone, calling the year the "best year of my professional career."

On Instagram Punk wrote "One year ago began the best year of my professional career. Too many great moments, not enough space to post all the great pics. Rekindled passion, made new friends, reunited with old ones. Can't stop smiling, won't stop until the wheels fall off. Thank you most of all to all the fans who made it possible. I'm having the time of my life, as there's a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that'll be a home run. And so that'll make it a 4-0 ballgame."

While Punk couldn't include every photo he wanted to, there are some great ones here, including photos with FTR in their Hitmen jerseys, the Young Bucks, Britt Baker, the epic Sting face paint photo with Sting and Darby Allin, and more. You can check out the full post above.

This post will be music to the ears of those worried about recent reports of behind-the-scenes drama in AEW. Reports have indicated that there's some friction between Punk and Page and that there's also been some general tension within the company and some of its talent. From those reports, it is said that Punk took issue with a previous promo from Page ahead of their Title match, and since then Punk has delivered a promo and challenge for a rematch to Page when he wasn't in the building, and evidently that caused some issues as well.

Punk seems to be in good spirits though, at least from the general feel of this post, and hopefully whatever is happening behind the scenes gets sorted out. No one wants to see Punk's run as Champion hit snags because of issues backstage, so hopefully, his second year is just as great as his first.

What do you want to see in Punk's second year in AEW? Let us know in the comments!