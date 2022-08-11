AEW Fans Freaking Out Over CM Punk's Return
The champ has returned! At the end of Wednesday's new episode of AEW Dynamite, the best in the world CM Punk returned to the ring after undergoing surgery earlier this year. Fans have been wondering how long Punk would be out of action, but the hope has been that he would return before All Out, AEW's flagship pay-per-view that takes place in Chicago, Punk's hometown.
The main event of Dynamite saw Jon Moxley defend his AEW Interim World Championship against Chris Jericho. After Jericho tapped out, a gang war between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club broke out, but that only lasted for a couple of minutes. Jericho was stopped in his tracks by CM Punk's music and an enormous roar from the crowd.
Moxley and Punk have been on a collision course, given that there can only be one AEW World Champion and both men are holding titles. The night ended with Mox giving Punk the finger and shoving him to the side, followed by Punk getting the crowed excited about his return.
Needless to say, AEW fans everywhere lost their minds over CM Punk's return. You can check out a few of the biggest reactions below!
Champ Is Back
The Champ is BACK! #AEWDynamite— Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) August 11, 2022
How You End a Show
Welp that’s how you end the show. #AEWDynamite— Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) August 11, 2022
Ready for All Out
Oh my god! Who is ready for #aew #allout now!!! 😮
CM Punk Vs Jon Moxley??! pic.twitter.com/bqYCsORbpG— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) August 11, 2022
That Pop
OMGGGGG THAT POP !!!! CM Punk is back and I fkn love how unpredictable that was bro !!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LaxQc5hd8A— Meli (@AnaMelissaJ15) August 11, 2022
Let's Do This
CM Punk is back -- and he's 100% healthy!
Is it time!?? Are we going to get Jon Moxley vs CM Punk at AEW ALL OUT 2022!?
Let's do this!!! pic.twitter.com/ptTi6e0wFh— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) August 11, 2022
Staredowns
staredowns pic.twitter.com/gbsbakb5GY— Liam (@LiamTCrowley) August 11, 2022
Prayers Answered
CM PUNK VS. MOX FOR THE AEW CHAMPIONSHIP. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zQZ7ZCuhuR— nani (@onewingednani) August 11, 2022
Finally
Can't believe CM Punk and Dean Ambrose are going to face off #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gMRQTb6vzc— Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) August 11, 2022
Goosebumps
GOOSEBUMPS!💯
Jon Moxley Vs CM Punk at AEW All Out AEW World Championship Unification match UnderWay Wrestling is restored again LETS GOOOOOO!🔥 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/2Hwa9MQmGY— 🔥 ❌ 🅿️ GOAT GOD 🅿️🔥 ❌ #Roman2BeltsSZN (@GOATGOD_1000) August 11, 2022
The Road Begins
CM Punk is BACK 🔥🔥🔥🔥 The road to #AEWAllOut begins 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Whoever wins is just keeping that belt warm for my guy MJF #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fcf58YAdLR— Unscripted Indigo 🇯🇲🌸 (@Indigo_Uchiha) August 11, 2022