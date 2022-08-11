AEW Fans Freaking Out Over CM Punk's Return

The champ has returned! At the end of Wednesday's new episode of AEW Dynamite, the best in the world CM Punk returned to the ring after undergoing surgery earlier this year. Fans have been wondering how long Punk would be out of action, but the hope has been that he would return before All Out, AEW's flagship pay-per-view that takes place in Chicago, Punk's hometown.

The main event of Dynamite saw Jon Moxley defend his AEW Interim World Championship against Chris Jericho. After Jericho tapped out, a gang war between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club broke out, but that only lasted for a couple of minutes. Jericho was stopped in his tracks by CM Punk's music and an enormous roar from the crowd.

Moxley and Punk have been on a collision course, given that there can only be one AEW World Champion and both men are holding titles. The night ended with Mox giving Punk the finger and shoving him to the side, followed by Punk getting the crowed excited about his return.

Needless to say, AEW fans everywhere lost their minds over CM Punk's return. You can check out a few of the biggest reactions below!