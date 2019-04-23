CM Punk Takes a Shot at Colt Cabana on Twitter

Days removed from his reported appearance at a Milwaukee-based independent wrestling promotion, CM Punk made waves on Twitter again on Monday for an interaction he had with comedian Ron Funches. The actor tweeted out that he wanted to have Punk on his podcast, then added, “but then I remembered what happened last time he was on a podcast so I know that’s not happening.”

Funches was referencing Punk’s famous appearance on “The Art of Wrestling” podcast in November 2014 where he explained to his long-time friend Colt Cabana all the reasons why he walked out on the WWE back in January of that year. The interview infamously led to multiple lawsuits, the first being from WWE doctor Chris Amann who filed for defamation after Punk called out his medical practices. In 2018 a jury ruled in favor of Punk and Cabana. The second lawsuit was a bit more personal as Cabana claimed that Punk had promised to cover his legal fees for the trial, only for Punk to allegedly break their contract and say Cabana was on his own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Punk responded to Funches’ tweet with a vicious shot directed at Cabana.

Promise not to sue me for being a good friend (then sign a legally binding agreement that you’re not a greedy steaming pile of ungrateful snake shit) and I’ll consider it. — Coach (@CMPunk) April 23, 2019

“Promise not to sue me for being a good friend (then sign a legally binding agreement that you’re not a greedy steaming pile of ungrateful snake s—) and I’ll consider it,” Punk wrote.

Cabana, who now doubles as a wrestler and a color commentator for Ring of Honor, had not responded to the interaction by Tuesday morning.

While Punk has mostly remained focused on his mixed-martial arts career, he recently started commenting more on professional wrestling. He posted a lengthy tribute to Eddie Guerrero on Instagram by talking about the independent match he had with him and Rey Mysterio in 2002, then appeared on the Sauce & Shram program to talk WrestleMania 35.

“It should’ve happened ten years ago,” Punk said in regards to Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship at the event. “That’s what I’ll lead with. And it’s one of those things where yes, I’m stoked that it happened now, but again, be ahead of the curve instead of way behind it.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!