Cody Rhodes Denies CM Punk Contract Offer Was Made Via Text Message

With CM Punk appearing at Starrcast III in Chicago during All Out weekend, the rumor mill has kicked into high gear as expected.

Earlier this week, Punk was asked about returning to wrestling with AEW. He made a statement that got peoples attention, noting that he had been offered a contract via text message from Cody Rhodes.

“The last thing I got — I got a text from Cody [Rhodes],” Punk told ESPN. “And again, I almost don’t even know how to reply to them sometimes, because if I reply, they do interviews and are like, ‘Oh yeah, I just talked to Punk.; I’m kind of damned if I do, damned if I don’t. I always think if somebody wants to do business with me, they can come talk to me. Texting offers isn’t really a way to do good business, at least.

“It was texted through three people and an offer came in through text,” he continued. “This is like a month ago, maybe.”

“An offer for All Out?” ESPN’s Marc Raimondi asked.

“I think it was just a general offer,” Punk responded.

This exchange immediately had people talking, especially the fact that Punk isn’t a fan of getting contract offers via text message rather than in a face to face meeting.

However, Cody addressed the report on Twitter and had a different take on what went down. He noted that at least one member of the AEW team has met with Punk face to face, and he denied that an actual contract offer came in via text. Most surprisingly, Rhodes said that he “wouldn’t be surprised if he (Punk) went back to WWE.”

I think he was misquoted. I know 1 of us had met with him in person, and yes I texted him plenty when we couldn’t connect on the actual phone, but not a contracted offer. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went back to wwe. Regardless, great wrestler & guy. Door is open if he wants it https://t.co/3ityuurGGy — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2019

ESPN’s Raimondi responded to the line in Rhodes tweet about Punk being misquoted.

I promise you he was not misquoted. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) July 27, 2019

For the record, Punk noted in his ESPN interview that if one were to fast forward to the end of 2020, he doesn’t think he will be involved in pro wrestling at all.