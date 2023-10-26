Colby Corino Talks NWA Samhain, Goals as NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion

Colby Corino holds gold once again. The son of independent legend Steve Corino dethroned fellow second-generation star Kerry Morton to become NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion this past August at NWA 75th Anniversary Show. In the two months since then, Corino has defended the prize all over the country, picking up successful defenses in promotions in states like New Jersey, North Carolina, and Georgia. That momentum takes Corino right into NWA Samhain, an event that marks his first pay-per-view defense of the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship, and standing opposite him will be the trash-talking Joe Alonzo.

Colby Corino Talks NWA Samhain

(Photo: NWA)

"I wish I could say it's just another walk in the park, but that dude's got a bit of a mouth on him," Corino told ComicBook.com. "I'm waiting to see what kind of wild stuff comes out of his mouth. I also know that he has lots of stuff to get under people's skin. He's a big troll, which is something to keep in mind and not let it rattle me when the time comes."

Alonzo represents Corino's first true test as NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion. He has a lot to live up to, as the two most recent reigns following the title's 2022 revival have both eclipsed 200 days.

"I don't have a dream opponent or a dream place to defend per se, but I do want to make sure that my reign means something," Corino said. "I'm not sure if I'll be able to beat Danny Hodge's reign (of 1,361 days). I'm not sure I'll have a multi-year long reign. I hope to, but it's a tough challenge to overcome. I want to make sure I have a reign that means something, that everyone's going to remember for years to come and isn't just forgotten about."

Corino battles Alonzo in a "pillar to post" match at NWA Samhain this Saturday, October 28th. NWA SAMHAIN is available for pay-per-view purchase on FITE TV.