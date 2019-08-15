Watch: Conor McGregor Punches Old Man in Irish Pub

Two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor hasn’t stepped inside The Octagon since October of last year, but based on a new video released by TMZ Sports on Thursday it seems he tried to get into a scrap back in April.

In a clip from The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin back on April 6, McGregor attempted to pass around cups with his Proper Twelve brand of whiskey. One older man at the bar repeatedly refused, eventually leading to McGregor hitting him with a left hook.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The punch didn’t seem to do much damage, as the man simply turned his head while McGregor was quickly hauled out of the pub.

This is the latest in a string of mishaps involving the Irish fighter this year. Back in March McGregor was arrested outside of a Miami Beach hotel after allegedly stealing a man’s phone and smashing it on the ground. The lawsuit was later dismissed, but by the end of the month McGregor was also being investigated on sexual assault charges. Amid that news breaking, McGregor announced he was retiring from MMA after 26 professional fights.

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today,” McGregor wrote at the time. “I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

However a week later he went back on that idea.

“I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds. All faiths challenge us to be our best selves. It is one world and one for all. Now see you in the Octagon,” McGregor wrote.

UFC president Dana White spoke about McGregor’s next fight on Tuesday leading up to Saturday’s UFC 241 event.

“I don’t know,” White said. “That, I don’t know. See how Saturday goes, see how September goes, and then see what happens with Conor.”

A few fights are on the table at the moment, including a third fight against Nate Diaz and a fight against the winner of the unified UFC Lightweight Championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov (who beat McGregor in his last fight) and Dustin Poirier.