Costco Guys Are All Elite: Social Media Star "Big AJ" Signs One-Match Deal With AEW

The Befumo Family has been the social media success story of 2024. Earlier this year, the father-son duo of "Big AJ" AJ Befumo and "Big Justice" Eric Befumo caught fire for their Costco product reviews, amassing tens of millions of views in a matter of days. AJ and Big Justice snowballed this spark into months-long momentum, doubling down on their Costco review content and bringing the rest of their family into their videos. As is often the case with overnight celebrities, fans went down the rabbit hole of the Befumos, discovering that Big AJ used to bring the BOOM! 💥 inside the squared circle.

Big AJ Signs One-Match Deal With AEW

All Elite Wrestling gets a big BOOM! 💥

As announced at Barstool Sports, social media star "Big AJ" AJ Befumo has signed a one-match deal with AEW. Details on when, where, and who he will be wrestling remain unknown.

"We signed the contract today. We will be coming back for one more match. I am wrestling one more match, and it will be for AEW," Big AJ announced in a social media post. "All Elite Wrestling. We don't know exactly when, we don't know exactly where, and we don't know exactly who my opponent will be. But I am wrestling for one match at All Elite Wrestling. The contract is signed."

"It's really crazy," Big Justice added." I know that you love wrestling. I know that you're really excited, and I'm really excited too."

The Costco Guys made their AEW debut at AEW All Out last month, appearing during the Zero Hour pre-show panel to give their signature "BOOM" or "DOOM" review to various members of the AEW roster. Big AJ and Big Justice were shown on camera at ringside during a couple of matches throughout the pay-per-view. In the days that followed, Big AJ shared videos of himself backstage at the event, donning his ring gear and reviewing Costco products alongside AEW stars Bear Country, Colt Cabana, and MxM Collection.

Big AJ was also in attendance for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium last month. He shared a video of himself taking in the atmosphere before fans arrived and interacted with stars Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, Willow Nightingale and others backstage. Based on other social media videos, it appears that he has been training at Coastal Championship Wrestling in Florida.

