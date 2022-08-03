Current SmackDown Star Teases Bringing Back Old Gimmick at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE's first premium live event emanating from the United Kingdom in over 30 years could be a homecoming for one of the country's most dominant exports. While main roster fans know him as Butch of the Brawling Brutes, most know the scally cap-clad cruiserweight as Pete Dunne, one of the longest-reigning world champions of the modern era. Debuting with WWE at the inaugural NXT UK Championship Tournament in January 2017, Dunne would run rough shot to the finals, where he'd ultimately come up short against Tyler Bate. It would only take Dunne four months to get his hands on the NXT UK Title, as he'd dethrone Bate at NXT Takeover: Chicago in May 2017.

From there, Dunne would steamroll all challengers for two years. The Bruiserweight's reign would end at 685 days, losing to Walter at NXT Takeover: New York, and he would move over to the US-based NXT. Dunne would engage in various feuds with the likes of the Undisputed Era and Tony D'Angelo before moving to the main roster. Despite all of his accomplishments in NXT and NXT UK, Dunne's history was ignored upon his SmackDown debut, and he would trade in his singlet for trousers and suspenders.

Despite being known as Butch since March, Dunne is teasing bringing back his old persona come WWE Clash at the Castle.

As of this writing, neither Butch nor the Brawling Brutes have a spot on the Clash at the Castle card. Sheamus lost his number one contender's match to Drew McIntyre last Friday on SmackDown, meaning the Scottish Warrior is going on to challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the event.

If Butch is to be Pete Dunne again for the show, he could find himself back in an NXT UK capacity. There is no word on whether NXT UK will have a presence on the card, but newly crowned champion Tyler Bate could be looking for challengers. Bate and Dunne have their history, as the two have met inside the NXT UK squared circle on multiple occasions.

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther (formerly known as Walter) also has a past with Butch, as the two tore the house down in their NXT UK Title bout at NXT Takeover: New York in April 2019.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Butch's Clash at the Castle status.