Daniel Bryan, Bray Wyatt Segment Announced for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will serve as the go-home episode for this Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV event.

WWE has announced a segment for tonight’s show featuring Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. A contract signing for their Strap Match on Sunday.

WWE’s announcement reads as follows:

Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt set for Universal Championship Strap Match contract signing Daniel Bryan is ready to tie his WWE destiny to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt – both literally and figuratively. Bryan and Wyatt will meet on Friday Night SmackDown to sign the contract for the Universal Championship Strap Match at Royal Rumble. After the extended mind games between the two competitors, Bryan surprised the twisted titleholder with a blindside attack last week and repaid Wyatt by taking a piece of the Universal Champion’s hair with him. Bryan went on to propose a Strap Match challenge to Wyatt, setting up a contract signing that brings together the two unpredictable combatants just two days before their title showdown at Royal Rumble. Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown to see Bryan and Wyatt come face to face at 8/7 C on FOX.

Also announced for tonight’s SmackDown at the American Airlines Center in Dallas is a six-man tag team bout featuring Roman Reigns and The Usos against Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler.

The updated card for this Sunday’s Royal Rumble is as follows:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Confirmed According to WWE: Brock Lesnar (entering #1), Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura

— Winner Receives a World Championship Match at WrestleMania 36

Confirmed According to WWE: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan

— Winner Receives a Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 36

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

WWE U.S. Championship Match

Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo

