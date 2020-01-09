Watch: Diamond Dallas Page Returns to AEW Dynamite, Nails a Couple of Diamond Cutters

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page popped up on AEW Dynamite once again this week, this time to interrupt one of MJF’s promos. The cocky young heel was out in the ring calling Cody Rhodes a coward for not immediately answering his challenge about AEW Revolution, but this Page came out to get a little payback for the insults MJF made a few weeks back. Before the two came to blows Friedman had The Butcher and The Blade come out from backstage, only for Page to hit both with a Diamond Cutter.

MJF hit Page with a shot to the groin and threatened to hit him with his Dynamite Diamond ring, only for QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes to run out and make the save.