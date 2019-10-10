Dusty Rhodes’ Daughter Calls Chris Jericho Lazy for Mentioning Him in Promo

Chris Jericho made headlines during this week’s AEW Dynamite when he officially unveiled his new faction, The Inner Circle. He introduced the other four members of the group — Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz — before turning his attention to his AEW World Championship match with Cody Rhodes at Full Gear coming up on Nov. 9. Jericho promised to “beat the ever-loving s— out of” Rhodes while also bringing up the other famous members of the Rhodes family.

“You know what Cody? I don’t like you, and I don’t like your family,” Jericho said. “I don’t like your father, Dusty Rhodes, I think he was a jerk. I don’t like your brother Dustin Rhodes. I think he’s a moron and I’m going to kick his ass tonight. And most importantly Cody, on Nov. 9 at Full Gear. When you challenged Le Champion for the AEW Championship, you know what’s going to happen to ya? I’m going to beat the ever-loving s— out of you!”

While many fans dug the promo, one member of the Rhodes family wasn’t impressed with hearing “The American Dream” getting mentioned. Teil Runnels Gergel, one of Dusty’s daughters, took to Twitter later on in the show and called Jericho “lazy” for resorting to bringing up the Rhodes family’s patriarch.

Real lazy promo work as usual from Le Champion at least they found him a better fitting jacket — Bruja de Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) October 10, 2019

“Talking about my dad is lazy af,” she wrote in another response.

Cody gave his thoughts on his match with Jericho during a recent episode of The Road to AEW on TNT.

“So wouldn’t that have been enough? Myself, coming off the two biggest wins of my career, entering the prime of my career at the beginning of AEW against the world champion, Chris Jericho? Nov. 9, Full Gear, Baltimore Maryland, Royal Farms Arena, that should have been enough. But Chris did what his lot often does, he wanted to escalate the scenario,” Rhodes said. “He called my dad a son of a b—. Who’s that for? Is that heat, are you getting heat on a dead man? Is this Memphis? No if it’s heat on anybody it is heat on me because people would assume that I would corroborate which such a nonsensical and carny statement, and I would never. You want to know what else it is? It’s lazy.

“Chris Jericho is one of the greatest interview men in the history of pro wrestling, one of the greatest promos,” he added. “It’s the equivalent of Elvis Presley saying, ‘Guess what guys, I’m back from the dead and I’ve got a new song and it’s me farting in the microphone for 30 minutes.’ Come on. You should do better Chris. So let’s cut the bells and whistles, we obviously don’t need them. Nov. 9 you’re not wrestling my dad, you’re wrestling me. And I’m the son of a b—.”