Past and Present WWE Superstars React to Death of Dynamite Kid

As the news of Thomas Billington’s death makes the rounds, the WWE family is flooding social media with goodbyes for The Dynamite Kid.
Kid passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60—it was his birthday. While the exact cause of his death is still unknown, Kid bound to a wheelchair due to significant in-ring injuries. Kid is regarded as a pioneer within the sport of professional wrestling, as he was one of the first undersized competitors to make a lasting impact.
Videos by ComicBook.com
There is no shortage of wrestlers he inspired they all were quick to put out heartfelt responses to his passing.
Damn.. RIP Dynamite Kid #BritishBulldogs pic.twitter.com/8TSgUZ6khD— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 5, 2018
One of the most athletic, intense & spectacular wrestlers ever. Game-changer wrestler, LEGEND. #DynamiteKid RIP 🙏— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) December 5, 2018
Kid made his name in WWE as one half of the British Bulldogs where he teamed with cousin Davey Boy Smith and won tag team gold. Before WWE, Kid established himself as a world class talent in New Japan Wrestling. At 16 he began his career in Stu Hart’s promotion Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Thoughts and prayers to all the family and friends of Tom “Dynamite Kid” Billington … a true in-ring pioneer in the professional wrestling industry… RIP…— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) December 5, 2018
The Dynamite Kid was a before his time in ring wrestler— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) December 5, 2018
1982 I saw him vs Tiger Mask at @TheGarden & knew he was different#BritishBulldogs were 1 of my favorite tag teams as a kid pic.twitter.com/jX6WyQUxHh
Gutted to hear about the passing of one of my hero’s and biggest inspirations. RIP Dynamite Kid, Tommy Billington. pic.twitter.com/knQuwNOZKQ— Tyler Bate (@Tyler_Bate) December 5, 2018
WWE released the followed statement regarding the news of Kid’s death.
WWE is saddened to learn that Thomas Billington, known to his fans as Dynamite Kid, has passed away at age 60.
Born in Golborne, Lancashire, England, Billington pursued sports-entertainment as a means to avoid a life as a coal miner. Although somewhat undersized, he possessed a ferocity and determination that earned him the nickname The Dynamite Kid.
As a singles competitor, he made his mark in WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, developing a style that was both technically brilliant and wildly aggressive. It was in Japan, however, where Dynamite Kid set a new standard for junior heavyweight competition in a legendary series of matches against Tiger Mask, which would influence an entire generation of competitors, and help set the stage for brands like WWE’s 205 Live.
Dynamite Kid joined WWE in 1984 alongside his cousin, Davey Boy Smith, forming one of the most popular tag teams of their era, The British Bulldogs. Alongside their mascot, an English bulldog named Matilda, the duo battled it out in classic matches against Bret “Hit Man” Hart & Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart of The Hart Foundation, and defeated Greg “The Hammer” Valentine & Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake to win the World Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania II.
WWE extends its condolences to Billington’s family, friends and fans.