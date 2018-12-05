Past and Present WWE Superstars React to Death of Dynamite Kid

As the news of Thomas Billington’s death makes the rounds, the WWE family is flooding social media with goodbyes for The Dynamite Kid.

Kid passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60—it was his birthday. While the exact cause of his death is still unknown, Kid bound to a wheelchair due to significant in-ring injuries. Kid is regarded as a pioneer within the sport of professional wrestling, as he was one of the first undersized competitors to make a lasting impact.

There is no shortage of wrestlers he inspired they all were quick to put out heartfelt responses to his passing.

One of the most athletic, intense & spectacular wrestlers ever. Game-changer wrestler, LEGEND. #DynamiteKid RIP 🙏 — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) December 5, 2018

Kid made his name in WWE as one half of the British Bulldogs where he teamed with cousin Davey Boy Smith and won tag team gold. Before WWE, Kid established himself as a world class talent in New Japan Wrestling. At 16 he began his career in Stu Hart’s promotion Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Thoughts and prayers to all the family and friends of Tom “Dynamite Kid” Billington … a true in-ring pioneer in the professional wrestling industry… RIP… — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) December 5, 2018

The Dynamite Kid was a before his time in ring wrestler

1982 I saw him vs Tiger Mask at @TheGarden & knew he was different#BritishBulldogs were 1 of my favorite tag teams as a kid pic.twitter.com/jX6WyQUxHh — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) December 5, 2018

Gutted to hear about the passing of one of my hero’s and biggest inspirations. RIP Dynamite Kid, Tommy Billington. pic.twitter.com/knQuwNOZKQ — Tyler Bate (@Tyler_Bate) December 5, 2018

WWE released the followed statement regarding the news of Kid’s death.