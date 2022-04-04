Edge Defeats AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38, Gains a New Disciple in Damian Priest

Edge caught AJ Styles in midair with a Spear to pick up a victory at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday night, thanks to a timely distraction from Damian Priest. Styles seemed to have the match won as he set up for the Phenomenal Forearm late in the match, but was momentarily distracted by Priest as he appeared at ringside. Edge picked up the win, then saw Priest drop to a knee in front of him. The two then left the ring together, which seems to confirm the recent rumors that Edge would be launching a new faction.

The feud between the two former world champions began in late February when Styles answered “The Rated-R Superstar’s” open challenge for a WrestleMania match. Edge said he demanded to fight the “Pitbull” version of Styles, rather than the heel that had been teaming with Omos for a while. He immediately turned heel by nailing Styles with a low blow and a couple of con-chair-tos.

In the weeks that followed Edge debuted a pseudo-supernatural persona, claiming to have “omnipotence” over the entire wrestling industry. Styles acknowledged that Edge’s attempt at getting in his head had worked, but promised to bring out that pitbull at WrestleMania. A WrestleMania match with Edge was something Styles had been openly campaigning for ever since Edge returned in the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble.

He’s so knowledgeable, he’s such a superstar. I would love to get the opportunity to get in the ring with him. There was that time when I thought there would never be an opportunity to wrestle him, and now, it’s here. The time is limited in which we can pull it off. Whether he or I retire first, who knows, but I want to get that match. I desperately want to get that match. I think it’s the one that most fans would enjoy,” Styles told Ariel Helwani in February.

Since returning from retirement at the Rumble, Edge has competed in 15 matches, including winning the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble and main eventing WrestleMania 37 with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.