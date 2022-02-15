AJ Styles Still Pushing for This WrestleMania 38 Matchup

AJ Styles has been pushing for a match with Edge for well over a year, and in a new sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani he once again campaigned for the bout to happen at WrestleMania 38 this coming April. Styles came up short in a United States Championship match with Damian Priest on this week’s Raw and is scheduled for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match on Saturday, while Edge hasn’t been seen since he and Beth Phoenix beat The Miz & Maryse at the Royal Rumble.

“He’s so knowledgeable, he’s such a superstar. I would love to get the opportunity to get in the ring with him. There was that time when I thought there would never be an opportunity to wrestle him, and now, it’s here. The time is limited in which we can pull it off. Whether he or I retire first, who knows, but I want to get that match. I desperately want to get that match. I think it’s the one that most fans would enjoy,” Styles said, then adding that Edge wants the match too.

Two matches have already been confirmed for WrestleMania — WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey — while two more are currently rumored in Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville for the Intercontinental Championship and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens.

Does Styles vs. Edge need to happen? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments! Here’s the updated lineup for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: