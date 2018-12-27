Enzo Amore Explains Why He Tried to Crash the Survivor Series

Wrestling fans who watched WWE Survivor Series last month may recall that former WWE star Enzo Amore attempted to invade the show.

Amore, who was released from the company last winter, bought a ringside ticket to the show and hid under a disguise. Word quickly got out that he was at the show and he was escorted out by security, causing a scene all along the way.

Last night in New York City, following the big WWE live event at Madison Square Garden, Amore appeared at the West Side Comedy Club and explained why he pulled the Survivor Series stunt.

When it comes down to it, there was one reason: Vince McMahon.

“Why did I do it? It had nothing to do with my music,” Enzo told the audience. “I’ll tell you why I did it. Because I knew for a fact that Vince McMahon would hate it more than anything in the world, but he would respect the f–k out of it. That’s why I did it. Because it was about one person, and that was it. Because I proved to him that I could beat him at his own game of statistics and numbers, and this & that & the other, and I don’t even work for your company. I broke no laws, I bought a ticket and with that said, I did purchase my ticket. … $2,500. My name was on the ticket, they could’ve found me.”

Enzo on his appearance at the Survivor Series: I knew it was going to piss off Vince McMahon #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/cPLbV9AXcY — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2018

One of the WWE security employees who intercepted Amore during the show was named Lisa, and Amore also addressed the interaction he had with her and how she allegedly wanted to take him backstage to meet with Vince.

“So I’m looking at her, and I go, ‘Lisa, I’m a good person and you know it,’” Enzo explained. “We had this moment, it was the most intimate moment I’ve had with a woman in years. I look her in the eyes and I go, ‘I’m a good person and you know it.’ She goes, ‘You gotta go see Vince.’ I go, ‘I don’t work here Lisa.’ She goes, ‘You gotta go.’ I gotta go, what? All of a sudden I see cops coming, security coming from every angle, and I look at her one more time and I go, ‘I deserve better.’ And she just slowly let go of my shirt, and as the cops and security guards are closing in, and this woman wants to take me to see Vince McMahon, I swear to God, I go, ‘I’m out!’ [inaudible] up the f–king side door, I had an Uber waiting out there. As I was walking by, two fans go, ‘Is that Enzo?’ I go, ‘Yeah, come here!’ I took a picture with them, hopped off in the Uber, how you doin’?”

Enzo on his exit strategy following his Survivor Series “appearance”: I had an Uber waiting outside #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/caSiQLsFgf — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2018

