Fans Create AEW Arenas, Malakai Black, Thunder Rosa, and More in WWE 2K22

After a long wait, WWE 2K22 is officially here, and along with the well-received My GM mode and new and improved gameplay comes a full-featured Creation mode that has led to at this point hundreds of hours creating new characters, WWE superstars who were left out of the game, or alternate looks of current stars already in the game. It has also led to a bevy of stars from All Elite Wrestlingmaking it into the game, with major names like Chris Jericho, Thunder Rosa, Kenny Omega, PAC, and more already in the game. We’ve collected some of our favorite created AEW stars and arenas right here, and you can check out all of them starting on the next slide.

Those who are looking for AEW stars in WWE 2K22 can already find several to add to their unique roster, including the aforementioned stars as well as MJF, Malakai Black, and Eddie Kingston.

While this is only some of the created AEW wrestlers in WWE 2K22, if you peruse the marketplace now you’ll find even more, including Cody Rhodes’ AEW gear, Keith Lee’s AEW gear (though Lee is already in the game), and Tay Conti. There are also multiple versions of Rosa and Jericho, and the Lucha Brothers, FTR, and more versions of Omega are either in the works or are already present.

You can hit the next slide to see some of our favorite AEW created wrestlers in WWE 2K22, and if you see more let us know in the comments, or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Malakai Black

Created By: Zaddik

AEW Arenas

Created By: @Jena_Sting

Kenny Omega

Created By: OmegamanX44 and GameVolt1

PAC

Created By: @AzorthiousCaws

Thunder Rosa

Created By: Fun_Blood_962

MJF

Created By: @WWE2K_CAW

Chris Jericho

Created By: Defract

Eddie Kingston

Created By: @_Zaddik