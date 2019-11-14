Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle Confirmed for NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Finn Balor has had something big to prove ever since he made his return to the NXT roster. He’s one of the SuperStars to really make the NXT brand what it is today, and he has definitely been feeling himself. This led to Balor coming out and trash talking the current NXT roster about who he perceives to be much weaker than he is, and he was thus attacked by Matt Riddle. Balor soon was able to get his receipts later in the night, but these two still have a beef to work through.

Good thing that NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed that they will be going head to head at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. Confirming their match meant that Riddle would be leaving Team Ciampa, so now there’s another mystery participant on the way.

Matt Riddle didn’t take too kindly to Balor’s trash talk of the NXT SuperStars, and decided to take Balor head on. The two of them had quite a fierce back and forth, but Riddle was able to walk away victories from this first attack. This changed later in the evening, however, when Riddle tried to help his former Team Ciampa teammates against the Undisputed Era.

As he tried to enter the ring and do some damage when Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee were attacked, Balor made a surprise appearance and quickly took out Riddle with some precise but powerful movements. Balor had been floating around the participants in WarGames for the past couple of weeks, but had no real involvement in the pay-per-view himself.

This changed with this back and forth between he and Riddle, and Regal deemed it clear that they needed to settle this once and for all with an official match. Although Dominik Dijakovik recently joined Team Ciampa and made it seem like they finally had all four members, the announcement of this solo match for Riddle meant that he would no longer be involved with the men’s WarGames match.

But with that being said, Matt Riddle is one of the main standouts fans have been wanting to see face off against Finn Balor as soon as Balor made his return, and we’ll be getting this big match with Balor’s first big pay-per-view as part of the brand.