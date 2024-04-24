Def Rebel Produced a New Randy Orton WWE Theme Last Fall

Randy Orton is back on WWE programming. The Viper returned to the ring this past November at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, joining Cody Rhodes's squad in their titular cage contest against The Judgment Day. Orton's in-ring return came after over 18 months away, as he was shelved with back issues in May 2022. It took seconds for Orton to return to form, as the multi-time WWE Champion emerged from the entranceway in his signature black trunks as "Voices" by Rev Theory echoed throughout the Allstate Arena.

Randy Orton "Was Not Having" New Def Rebel WWE Theme

In another timeline, Randy Orton's WWE return would've sounded significantly different.

As reported by Fightful's Corey Brennan, WWE music producers Def Rebel produced a remix of Orton's longtime WWE theme "Voices" for his WWE return. According to Brennan, the new theme was played for Orton, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE producer Michael Hayes in an arena. The remix was shut down by Orton "within ten minutes."

Def Rebel was brought into WWE in 2020 after the company disbanded with previous music team CFO$. In the four years since, Def Rebel has produced some fan-favorite tracks, like Roman Reigns's "Head of the Table" and Seth Rollins's "Visionary," but the majority of their output has been criticized for being too generic.

As WWE continues to filter out CFO$ themes for new Def Rebel-produced tracks, the difference between the two has become more abundant. Fans have put Def Rebel on blast for how their themes are constructed, most notably in the reliance of having a wrestler either speak his or her name in the opening or say a catchphrase before a bland instrumental follows.

The frustration with Def Rebel's work has sparked a trend across social media, with fans creating their own Def Rebel-inspired remixes of wrestler themes.

Def Rebel's contract with WWE is rumored to be expiring later this year.