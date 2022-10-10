WWE Fans Think "Wyatt 6" Is a New Faction for Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt made his triumphant return to the WWE at the Extreme Rules event this past Saturday and fans are still buzzing about it even two days later. But one big question regarding Wyatt's return has emerged — is he launching a new faction? Wyatt's return included human versions of all his Firefly Fun House characters appearing throughout the Wells Fargo Center, as well as someone dressed as The Fiend standing at ringside. Between that and Wyatt's "Wyatt 6" handle he's had on Twitter for a while, there's growing debate about whether or not "Wyatt 6" represents new members of a faction or if they're the six different personalities of Wyatt. You can see some of the speculations below.

It's unclear if Wyatt will operate primarily as a Raw or SmackDown star going forward. He was last a member of the Red Brand, though he was off TV for months leading up to his initial July 2021 release.