WWE Fans Think "Wyatt 6" Is a New Faction for Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt made his triumphant return to the WWE at the Extreme Rules event this past Saturday and fans are still buzzing about it even two days later. But one big question regarding Wyatt's return has emerged — is he launching a new faction? Wyatt's return included human versions of all his Firefly Fun House characters appearing throughout the Wells Fargo Center, as well as someone dressed as The Fiend standing at ringside. Between that and Wyatt's "Wyatt 6" handle he's had on Twitter for a while, there's growing debate about whether or not "Wyatt 6" represents new members of a faction or if they're the six different personalities of Wyatt. You can see some of the speculations below.
It's unclear if Wyatt will operate primarily as a Raw or SmackDown star going forward. He was last a member of the Red Brand, though he was off TV for months leading up to his initial July 2021 release.
Words From The Creator
Not a bad way to spend my 40th birthday. @Windham6 new mask & funhouse masks/ costumes created by my amazing crew @Callosumstudios. pic.twitter.com/msongoTVYf— Jason Baker (@bakingjason) October 9, 2022
The Many Faces of Bray
I think all the Firefly Funhouse characters are related to the past (history) of Bray Wyatt. #WWE #Wyatt6 #WWERaw #SmackDown #BrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/rZHD3Kp24l— Action Dream Mania 'IWF' 🇮🇳 (@YtWrestling_ADM) October 10, 2022
The Other Idea
Is this the #Wyatt6 (excluding Bray Wyatt) pic.twitter.com/UYWh1HvNp8— 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) October 9, 2022
Possible Members
Seeing the rumours that Bo Dallas is returning – amazing news if true. Get him and Liv Morgan as part of the Wyatt 6 for sure. I love that I have no real idea where this is all going with Bray – exciting times! pic.twitter.com/7BOY9UkzU7— Alistair McGeorge (@AlistairMcG) October 9, 2022
Bray Wyatt didn't return alone, with Liv Morgan potentially partnering with him on WWE TV 🤔
Morgan was seen acting strangely backstage at Extreme Rules, potentially leading to a story with Bray 👀
The Wyatt 6 looks like it may have just found its first member 🤡 pic.twitter.com/09l5aN1rHS— GiveMeSport WWE (@GiveMeSportWWE) October 10, 2022
Bring back crazy Nikki Cross for the Wyatt 6. pic.twitter.com/3FR9arK3uZ— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) October 9, 2022
Bray’s lamp. “6 out of 10” possible Wyatt 6 reference. Walker bleeding from the eyes. Mercy the Buzzard’s bloodshot eyes. @GraysonWWE 👀 pic.twitter.com/jbD852L9qB— RJE𝕔𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕞𝕤 (@RJEcustoms) October 10, 2022
More Picks
WYATT 6 predictions:
• Huskus The Pig: Joe Gacy— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) October 9, 2022
• Ramblin' Rabbit: Bo Dallas
• Mercy the Buzzard: Dexter Lumis?
• Abby the Witch: Liv Morgan
• The Fiend: Idk 😭
• Bray Wyatt
Consistent Names
For those of you asking who I'd like to be a part of the potential "Wyatt 6" stable:
Bray Wyatt
Liv Morgan
Alexa Bliss
Bo Dallas
Erick Rowan
Joe Gacy
Thoughts? If you disagree, who would you replace? pic.twitter.com/02QZKVCC1H— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) October 9, 2022
The Easier Answer
Late night thought after rewatching Bray Wyatt’s return.
Rather than returning with a faction of Firefly Funhouse characters come to life, do you think that was just supposed to signify his OG self defeated The Fiend and freed everyone trapped inside of the FFFH?— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 9, 2022