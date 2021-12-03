Former WWF Announcer Kal Rudman Dies at Age 91

We’re sad to report that Kal Rudman, former WWF announcer and music expert for television and publications, has passed away at the age of 91. A few days after Kal passed away his wife Lucille also tragically passed away, and they had been married for 63 years (via PWInsider). No cause of death is known and no funeral arrangements or services have been detailed as of yet. Kal and Lucille’s former friend and co-worker Fred Deane paid tribute to the couple on the Deane Media Solutions website, and you can find part of that below. Our thoughts go out to Kal and Lucille’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Deane, who currently serves as DMS CEO and was formerly FMQB (Friday Morning Quarterback CEO as well, shared a tribute to the couple on their official website, which you can find below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Deane Media Solutions family is deeply saddened by the passings of Kal & Lucille Rudman. Kal & Lucille were married for 63 years and dedicated themselves to serving the music and radio industries for over six decades as operators of FMQB (Friday Morning Quarterback). Kal & Lucille also formed the Kal & Lucille Foundation, a philanthropic organization that supported several charitable, educational, and civic causes throughout the Philadelphia and South Jersey region. They are indeed legends on multiple levels,” Deane said.

“I personally worked with Kal and Lucille for a good portion of my career during my FMQB tenure, and have always had the fondest and warmest relationship with both of them. Kal was, in the truest sense, a legend and an original. He was an innovator, a scholar, and a very generous humanitarian. Kal & Lucille always cared for people, supported numerous industry pros during their active years, and many of us owe them a career debt of gratitude for the genuine care, concern, contribution and opportunity they provided all of us throughout our industry,” Deane said.

Kal is best known to wrestling fans for his skills on the microphone as a WWF announcer during the 1970s and 1980s. He would appear on the monthly broadcasts from WWF that aired from the Philadelphia Spectrum through PRISM. It was there he would call the action alongside Gorilla Monsoon, and when he wasn’t on commentary he would handle backstage interviews and other spots, including memorable ones with Jake The Snake, Hulk Hogan, and more.

Kal was also heavily into music, working with The Merv Griffin Show and The Today Show as a music expert as well as working Billboard Magazine as their R&B Editor. Kal and Lucille also published FMBQ and set up the Kal & Lucille Foundation, which supported charitable, educational, and civic causes]] throughout Philadelphia and South Jersey.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Kal and Lucille at this time.