Freddie Prinze Jr. Provides Optimistic Update on His Wrestling Promotion

A few years ago, I Know What You Did Last Summer and Star Wars star Freddie Prinze Jr. announced his intention of starting his own wrestling promotion. Prinze Jr. worked closely with WWE in the early 2000s in the creative department and has been vocal over the years about his love of professional wrestling. In 2023, Prinze Jr. told Comicbook.com that an announcement was coming around WrestleMania last year and that turned out to be his investment in the Premier Streaming Network as a co-owner. "The deal's not done I haven't signed it yet but our contract looks good and it's more than just my show it's an entire sort of network opportunity to showcase a lot of independent wrestling," Prinze Jr. hinted at the time. "And then once I establish that there'll then be the path for what I need to do. but there's ownership involved in that and I'll be heavily involved in that." Prinze Jr. noted that every time he mentions he wants a wrestler they're either scooped up or the idea is on television the next day.

He has now given a major update on his impending promotion and it seems to be the most optimistic take yet. "I am actively going on with my own personal wrestling federation," Prinze Jr. said on his podcast Wrestling with Freddie. "It's something I announced about two years ago that I was going to try and do this. I am now pitching. I pitched to one place and it's still actively out there. They haven't said yes, they haven't said no. The fact that they are still talking about it is a good thing. If they say no, I'll let you guys know. I'll share all the good and bad, I want to share the whole process. The only thing I can't share is the name of the places I've gone. I'm not trying to have people hate on them if they say no."

He continued, "I had another pitch at a place that likes wrestling. Friendly faces. They had seen what we shot and asked if they could have the meeting, which is always a good thing. The last place we asked for the meeting, showed them what we shot, and then answered questions. They came in hot with questions, but they were all real good. 'What's your vision?' 'How is it going to be different from this?' 'What kind of matches do you want to have?' 'We saw GCW, are you going to have deathmatches?' They had done some research. The meeting was much longer, they were very passionate about it. I've only pitched to one other place, but this pitch went way better based on their reaction to the materials and to my producers and me. They basically said everything but yes. I think I have a home. If they say no, I'll let you guys know and I'll ask you to cry me a river, but I feel confident about this. I felt confident about the first one, but as time goes on, even though it's not a no, it makes me feel like it's a no. These people have said everything but the word yes. I feel crazy confident about this. I have four more places to go."

When asked by his co-host Jeff Dye what sets his promotion apart from something like an AEW or a WWE, Prinze Jr. said it's somewhere between those two and the popular defunct Lucha Underground. "I can't give away anything before I sell it, but I will say the look of it will be much different than AEW and WWE. There was a show called Lucha Underground, which utilized space really well, which had a cool look to it. I always liked that. I'm not saying I'm going to do that, but I would say I'm somewhere in-between what WWE and AEW are doing and somewhere in-between Lucha Underground, somewhere in the middle is where I'm at. It's going to be the presentation of it that I hope makes it stand out and makes people feel compelled to watch and see what the hell we're going to do and how the wrestlers use the environment in this promotion. I don't know where our home is going to be, but I think we're going to have a home."

