Hangman Page Calls Out Retired Wrestlers For Attacking the Current Generation on Podcasts

Hangman Page took to Twitter on Tuesday with some harsh words for wrestlers of older generations. If you've been on Wrestling Twitter over the past few days, you've likely seen the arguments surrounding wrestler body types with particularly negative body-shaming comments being directed at AEW's Adam Cole. That partially stemmed from recent comments made by Booker T on his Reality of Wrestling Podcast.

"If Adam Cole has to have surgery and he's down for six, nine months and he, you know, lose any more muscle, it's going to be hard on this brother," Booker said, referencing the injury Cole has been dealing with. "You know what I'm saying? Right now, he's about a buck 60.

"... We gotta get more weight on Adam Cole, you know what I mean? That's his problem, he's light, bottom light. We gotta get some muscle on this kid. That's probably one of the reasons why he's going out there, getting hurt because it can't be the schedule at AEW," he added.

Booker later clarified his comments by saying, "People want to make it seem like I'm hating on an AEW guy — I'm not. If I didn't like Adam Cole, I wouldn't be saying that we need to get some muscle on him. I'd be saying a whole lot worse than that."

Nothing but love and respect to @AdamColePro. Quotes taken out of context per usual. 👇👇 https://t.co/B6rHWExXdY — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 21, 2022

Page wrote on Tuesday morning, "I just hope that when I'm old and retired I don't lower myself to some s— a— podcast where I trash the younger generation that's just chasing the same fortune wrestling has afforded me." The tweet didn't directly mention Booker, but fans quickly connected the two.

i just hope that when im old and retired i don’t lower myself to some shit ass podcast where i trash the younger generation that’s just chasing the same fortune wrestling has afforded me — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) June 21, 2022

Both Page and Cole have been involved in the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship picture heading into Forbidden Door this Sunday in Chicago. Page outright called out Kazuchika Okada for a title match, only for Jay White to dethrone "The Rainmaker" at the recent Dominion pay-per-view in Chicago. White arrived on the following Dynamite to attack Page, then declared neither he nor Cole would be getting a title match. As of right now, all three men are still off the card and it's unclear if Okada will be able to make the show.

What do you think of Page and Booker's comments? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments and stay tuned for live coverage of this week's AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night!