The Hardy Boyz Reunite On WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown got off to a crazy start this week. Immediately following one high profile return in the opening segment, we got another in segment number two.

Matt Hardy returned to action for the first time in many months to team with his brother Jeff in a Hardy Boyz reunion. The return prompted a massive ovation from their home state North Carolina crowd.

The Hardy’s went on to face The Bar, Sheamus and Cesaro, and secure a victory in the process.

Social media was delighted to see one of the most popular tag teams from the late 1990s and early 2000s reunite once again. After all, Matt Hardy had teased retirement as recently as just a few months ago. WWE noted this was the first time the pair had won a tag team match on SmackDown since 2009.

