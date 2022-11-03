Watch: The House of Black Release a Chilling Promo Hyping Their AEW Dynamite Return

The House of Black is ready to rise from the grave. Malakai Black has been on something of a hiatus from All Elite Wrestling over the past couple of months, leading to the House of Black faction largely being away from television. On Wednesday, the popular faction revealed their long-awaited return in the most House of Black fashion possible. Near the end of AEW Dynamite, a chilling video was played on the broadcast and in the area, announcing to the world that House of Black still has some unfinished business.

The video shows House of Black member Julia Hart leading a group of masked people in what appears to be a funeral march. She approaches a couple of body bags and reveals the bodies inside: Malakai Black and Brody King. After gifting them with stick crosses, accompanied by an eerie voiceover, Hart begins some sort of ceremony with the bodies and they appear to come back to life by the video's end. Take a look at the full video below!

"What has become of us," the voiceover asks during the video. "What have you all done? Have you all abandoned your faith this quickly? You have us burning at the stake so soon, clinging like children to this new world, Afraid to abandon it. Now come the ways of old. Now comes the worship of death. All must end so that all can suffer anew."

The final frame of the video features Malakai Black emerging from flames, seemingly confirming his imminent AEW return. There had been conflicting rumors online about Black's status with AEW earlier this year, with some suggesting that he had been granted a release from the company. Black took to social media after those rumblings to say that he was simply taking some time off.

There's no telling exactly when House of Black will be back on TV, but the pre-recorded video on Dynamite likely means that their comeback isn't far off. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have also used video segments during Dynamite to build up their anticipated return to the ring.

What did you think of House of Black's creepy new video? Are you hoping to see them back in AEW soon? Let us know in the comments!