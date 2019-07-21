Hulk Hogan Teases NWO Return at Raw Reunion

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will appear on Monday Night Raw this week as one of the headlining stars for the special Raw Reunion. With more than two dozen former stars scheduled to appear, many fans have been left wondering what they’ll do once the camera starts rolling.

Hogan took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon and seemed to tease a potentially massive storyline — bring back the New World Order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For some reason, I saw this last night I thought of the #RawReunion,brother ,the red/yellow/black color scheme made my mind kick start with a crazy thought,what if the Reunion Superstars got together and said enough is enough and just took over the whole WWE and Ruled4 Life. HH pic.twitter.com/LyHjZiy9ac — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 21, 2019

“For some reason, I saw this last night I thought of the RAW Reunion, brother, the red/yellow/black color scheme made my mind kick start with a crazy thought,” Hogan wrote on Twitter. “What if the Reunion Superstars got together, and said enough is enough, and just took over the whole WWE and Ruled4 Life.”

While it’s possible Hogan merely tweeted that statement out to try and get fans talking, it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility. A handful of other NWO members are expected to appear as well in Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, X-Pac andTed DiBiase. Plus this week marks Eric Bischof’s first week on the job as executive director of SmackDown Live and he’s booked to make an appearance on Raw, so perhaps WWE has something in mind for his greatest creation from his days running WCW.

While the NWO officially split as a group back in the early 2000s, the main trio of Hogan, Nash and Hall have made a number of appearances on WWE television wearing the iconic black and white. Back in February Nash discussed the idea of inducting the NWO into the WWE Hall of Fame as a group similar to how D-Generation X was inducted as part of the 2019 class.

“Overall, we’re in [the Hall of Fame] individually,” Nash said. “I don’t know. I mean, it depends on if they have completely forgiven Hulk, I guess. I think if you put the NWO in, you have to put Eric Bischoff in with us because he was the architect.”