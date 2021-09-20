Tommy Dreamer Suspended From Busted Open Radio for Dark Side of The Ring Comments

Tommy Dreamer was hit with another suspension this week following his controversial comments on the latest Dark Side of the Ring episode. Busted Open Radio‘s Dave LaGreca confirmed on Monday’s episode that the ECW legend has been pulled from the show for the foreseeable future, saying (h/t WrestlingNews.co), “As far as Tommy’s future on Busted Open, he’s off the show. How long, I don’t know. I don’t know how long Tommy is going to be off the show.” Dreamer was also suspended indefinitely from Impact Wrestling late last week.

“We are aware of Mr Laughlin’s (Tommy Dreamer) comments on ‘Dark Side of the Ring.’ The views expressed by him in the interview are completely unacceptable. We can confirm Mr Laughlin was suspended this morning with immediate effect, pending further action,” the company wrote in a statement.

The controversy surrounding Dreamer spawned from the latest episode of the hit VICE TV series, which recapped the infamous “Plane Ride From Hell” from 2002. The episode featured a flight attendant accusing Ric Flair of sexually assaulting her, and Dreamer was shown repeatedly defending Flair while calling her accusations into question.

“Ric Flair is not going to try to impose by force any sexual stuff onto anybody,” Dreamer said. “He’s just flaunting, stylin and profilin and [doing the] Ric Flair stuff where everybody’s going to laugh about it, but obviously somebody took offense to it.”

He later criticized the flight attendant’s decision to have her lawsuit against WWE settled out of court, saying, “if that’s how she felt, maybe she should have not taken a payout and went to the fullest extent of the law to then truly put this heinous person in jail.”

Dreamer posted a statement regarding the situation over the weekend, apologizing for his comments.

“Regarding my comments made on Dark Side of the Ring, It was never my intention to offend, hurt or victim shame anyone. I understand my comments were insensitive and could trigger emotions in someone’s own personal past. I do not condone sexual misconduct of any kind. I apologize to anyone I offended. From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry,” Dreamer wrote