Impact Wrestling's Deonna Purrazzo Making AEW Dynamite Debut

The Forbidden Door has been open quite a bit in AEW, and last year there were a lot of surprise appearances between Impact Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling. Some stars even made a habit of being on both shows regularly for a while, but one very conspicuous absence involved Deonna Purrazzo, who was at that time the Impact Knockouts Champion. She's collected a number of Titles over the past year or two, including the ROH Women's Championship, and now she will be defending it next week and making her AEW Dynamite debut at the same time.

During tonight's episode of Dynamite, AEW announced that Purrazzo will be appearing on next week's Dynamite to defend her ROH Women's Championship, but it's a little more complex than that, as she will be facing Mercedes Martinez, who is currently the ROH Women's Interim Champion, a Title she won at SuperCard of Honor.

Purrazzo wasn't exactly thrilled to see that Tony Khan had created an ROH Women's Championship when she was already the Champion, and when we previously spoke to her she still hadn't been in touch with Khan about plans for Ring of Honor, which Khan now owns. Martinez and Purrazzo will now face each other on Dynamite, and it is being billed as a Champion vs Champion match.

What it does not say is that it is unifying those Titles, so if that is indeed the case it will need to be clarified elsewhere. This could also be the start of a feud between the two, so perhaps we will eventually get a unification match at some point down the line at a bigger event or Ring of Honor's next pay-per-view. We'll have to wait and see, but it is intriguing nonetheless.

There are several dream matches fans have wanted to see between the Champ Champ and AEW's roster, including the ever-elusive Purrazzo vs Britt Baker match, so here's hoping that this is just the first appearance of many on AEW TV moving forward.

