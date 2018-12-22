Impact Wrestling Leaving POP TV in 2019

After nearly three years with POP TV, Impact Wrestling is taking its business elsewhere.

After Impact’s first pay-per-view of 2019, the battered, yet persistent company will air its television on the Pursuit Channel on Friday nights at 10 PM ET. The first episode will air January 11.

Here’s the official statement from Impact:

TORONTO | LUVERNE – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., announced today it has entered into an agreement to broadcast its flagship weekly two-hour program IMPACT! nationally across the U.S. on Pursuit Channel, the most widely distributed outdoor network and one of the fastest growing channels in the country. Beginning on Friday, Jan. 11, featuring the aftermath of Homecoming, IMPACT Wrestling’s first marquee pay-per-view event of the year, IMPACT! will air weekly on Pursuit Channel on Friday nights at 10:00 p.m. ET.

“Pursuit Channel is a natural fit for IMPACT!” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “It has a passionate viewership base that correlates strongly with our core audience, and is one of the few broadcast destinations that is expanding its footprint, enjoying a 15% increase in broadcast distribution this year alone. With IMPACT Wrestling coming off a tremendous year of audience growth globally and positive fan engagement, we look forward to leveraging our respective resources to bring fans more of the wrestling content they want to see: tougher, edgier action.”

“Pursuit Channel is pleased to welcome IMPACT Wrestling into our Friday night lineup of popular shows,” said Rusty Faulk, CEO and founder of Pursuit Channel. “IMPACT Wrestling programming is perfect for our audience, which enjoys adventurous content to feed their wild side. We look forward to a long partnership and providing our fans with new and exciting world-class content while expanding IMPACT Wrestling’s audience to a new base.”

Impact has endured a tumultuous history, to say the least, however, it still finds a way to maintain relevancy in the wrestling world. With TNA legends like AJ Styles and Samoa Joe thriving in WWE, the Impact brand can take a little credit for their careers. Their 2019 roster features some WWE shoes like Johnny Impact (John Morrison) and Rich Swann as well as intriguing names like Eli Drake, Moose, and Eddie Edwards. Perhaps the most significant Impact based news is the arrival of their former poster boy, EC3 to WWE’s main roster.

Good luck to Impact at their new home!