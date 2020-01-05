Photos: Impact Wrestling Reveals New World Title Belt

Impact Wrestling has ushered in the New Year by updating their world championship belt.

The company has gone through quite a few changes in the last couple of months, including moving to a new television home on AXS TV (which resulted in the ouster of NJPW from the network). What better way to usher in a new era than by changing title belts as well?

Impact World Champion Sami Callihan unveiled the new belt on social media.

“#HappyNewYears,” Sami wrote. “@IMPACTWRESTLING loves me so much… they got me a NEW f–king belt. Black & Red like my heart. #TheDRAW”

#HappyNewYears@IMPACTWRESTLING loves me so much… they got me a NEW fucking belt. Black & Red like my heart. #TheDRAW pic.twitter.com/UYWP345iI9 — WORLD CHAMPION (@TheSamiCallihan) January 1, 2020

As you can see, the new color scheme is the major change with the title belt. The red replaces the blue coloring on the previous belt.

Callihan won the Impact World Championship during the company’s debut on AXS TV back on October 29th (taped October 25th) when he defeated Brian Cage.

