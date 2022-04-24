Impact Wrestling's Steve Maclin Debuts Marvel's Punisher Look at Rebellion

✖

Impact Wrestling's Steve Maclin was all business when he hit the ring for Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view, and to celebrate the occasion he decided to rock a look that Marvel's Punisher would love. Maclin was wearing a black jacket with red and white writing on it, but the look was truly completed when he revealed face paint that recreated the skull from Marvel's Punisher. The look immediately got people talking, and it set the stage for this match against Jay White and Chris Sabin. You can check out Maclin's Punisher look in the post below.

Maclin was ready to face White and Sabin after making a statement during the Multiverse of Matches, where he attacked Sabin after the bell. Jay White would then deliver a message of his own by attacking Maclin, and the three stars collided to settle their issues in a Triple Threat match at Rebellion, a match that Maclin could emerge victorious from, defeating White and Sabin in a truly impressive victory, and we can't wait to see what's next for him in Impact Wrestling.

Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view features quite the loaded card, including matches for the Impact World Championship, the AA Reina De Reinas Championship, the Knockouts World Championship, the X Division Championship, the Impact World Tag Team Championships,and the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships, and more than likely at least one of the Titles will change hands. You can check out the full card below.

Impact World Championship: Moose (C) vs Josh Alexander

Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs Taya Valkyrie

Jay White vs Steve Maclin vs Chris Sabin

Jonah vs Ishii

Tasha Steelz (C) vs Rosemary

8 Team Elimination Challenge Impact World Tag Team Championships: Violent By Design (C) vs The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann and Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino, and Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (C) vs Mike Bailey vs Ace Austin

Knockouts World Tag Team Championships: The Influence (C) vs The Inspiration

Eddie Edwards vs Chris Bey

Rebellion is currently streaming through FITE and PPV.com, and let us know what you've enjoyed about the pay-per-view so far in the comments! You can also talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!