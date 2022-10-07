Investigation of AEW Backstage Brawl Has Reportedly Stalled

Not much has been heard from Tony Khan or AEW regarding the events that happened after AEW All Out, which turned out to be a backstage fight that involved some of its biggest stars, including The Young Bucks and CM Punk. The lack of news has reportedly been due to an investigation and possible legal action, and according to a new report by the Wrestling Observer, that investigation has now stalled due to "threatened legal action", so the wait for answers and details has most likely significantly increased (via Cultaholic).

Another interesting detail was revealed by Dave Meltzer on the F4W Online Board, where he said that one person has been uncooperative with the infestation. While there have been some allusions to what happened in promos, the event has never been directly addressed, and probably won't be until any threat of legal action is done.

Since the incident Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega have all been suspended by AEW, and there's no sign of when those might be lifted. Some reports have stated that Punk is not expected to return to AEW, though it would be a while before he even could, as he was injured in his match against Jon Moxley, and he will be out of action for some time.

Omega and the Bucks have made some appearances at various places but not in any official capacity for AEW, at least publicly, but Omega was a major factor in the video game that is soon to launch, so perhaps we'll see him in a more public role during the rollout for AEW Fight Forever.

It's not exactly the way anyone thought Punk's time in AEW would end, if it indeed does end after this. Punk had just won the AEW World Championship for the second time after an injury derailed his first Title reign. This was supposed to be the real Title reign that he was robbed of previously, but after a fight with AEW EVPs and calling out some of AEW's other talent during the All Out media scrum, it doesn't look promising that he'll be back. If he does return, some fences might need to be mended.